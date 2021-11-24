A Girl Struggles to Keep a Snowman Alive in Apple's Cute Holiday Ad

The soundtrack, "You and I" by Valerie June, gives the film a lovely feel. And while some details stretch the believability—you'll definitely need more of a Yeti-style cooler if you bring a snowman camping in the summer—the story arc keeps you engaged, and the twist at the end is refreshingly nonsentimental.

There's also something else here that feels right for the times—centering the story around a child's struggle to maintain a perfect world. We saw this in Alto's beautiful holiday spot for Montefiore as well. Kids have had a rough couple of years, as the world has gone particularly pear-shaped on them. Their anxieties are real, and subtly recognizing that actually makes the magic of the holiday season—a time to reflect, and be together, and take stock—come alive. (It wouldn't be too much of a stretch to feel children's worries about climate change in this work, too.)

A :60 cutdown will run on broadcast and online TV, and there are :15's and :6's as well for digital and social. There will also be a behind-the-scenes video.