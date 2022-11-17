Advertising

Apple Brings Snow to Buenos Aires in Juan Cabral's Joyful Holiday Ad

It's the first spot by choreographer Damien Jalet, too

Even Apple wants to go somewhere warm for the winter.

The brand, in collaboration with TBWA\Media Arts Lab, just released its much-awaited holiday commercial for 2022. And for the first time it's ditching the colder climes for the warmth of South America—in particular, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 

Directed by MJZ's Juan Cabral and choreographed by Damien Jalet (doing his first commercial work), the film opens on two friends languorously lounging in a cafe. But soon, a winter wonderland arrives, as if by magic, with a little help from the Audio Sharing feature on the Apple AirPods Pro.

Apple AirPods Pro | Share the Joy

It's unclear if our summer couple survived their wintry jaunt, but it's still probably better than everything turning to Skittles.

The soundtrack is "PUFF" by Argentine producer Bizarrap and Belgian Argentine hip-hop artist Bhavi. This is Apple's first global holiday campaign with an entirely Spanish-language anthem. The onscreen talent features dancers Vinson Fraley and Gal Zusmanovich. Jalet, meanwhile, is famous for choreographing Paul Thomas Anderson's and Thom Yorke's short musical film Anima.

Cutdowns of the :90 will run on broadcast, and on digital and social media. 

Below, check out some other recent Apple holiday films.

2021
Apple | Saving Simon
2020
The magic of mini feat. Tierra Whack – Apple
2019
Apple Holiday 2019 — The Surprise
Shot on iPhone 11 Pro — Snowbrawl
2018
Share Your Gifts — Apple
2013

(Emmy winner)

Apple | Misunderstood
CREDITS

Spot: "Share the Joy"
Agency: TBWA\Media Arts Lab
Director: Juan Cabral
Production Company: MJZ
Music: Bhavi and Bizarrap "PUFF"

Profile picture for user Tim Nudd
Tim Nudd
@nudd
Tim Nudd is editor in chief of the Clio Awards, editor of Muse by Clio, and host of the podcast Tagline. He is the former creative editor of Adweek.
More from Tim Nudd

Related Stories

Advertise With Us

Featured Clio Award Winner

Museletter

SUBSCRIBE

The best in creativity delivered to your inbox every morning.

ADVERTISING

Advertising

Like What You've Read?

Sign up for the daily Museletter for the latest ad campaigns and the stories behind them.

The Clio Network
Clio Awards Clio Sports Clio Music Clio Entertainment Clio Health Clio Cannabis
Clios Logo AOTW Logo Muse Logo

MUSE by Clio © 2022