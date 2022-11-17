Apple Brings Snow to Buenos Aires in Juan Cabral's Joyful Holiday Ad

Even Apple wants to go somewhere warm for the winter.
The brand, in collaboration with TBWA\Media Arts Lab, just released its much-awaited holiday commercial for 2022. And for the first time it's ditching the colder climes for the warmth of South America—in particular, Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Directed by MJZ's Juan Cabral and choreographed by Damien Jalet (doing his first commercial work), the film opens on two friends languorously lounging in a cafe. But soon, a winter wonderland arrives, as if by magic, with a little help from the Audio Sharing feature on the Apple AirPods Pro.
It's unclear if our summer couple survived their wintry jaunt, but it's still probably better than everything turning to Skittles.
The soundtrack is "PUFF" by Argentine producer Bizarrap and Belgian Argentine hip-hop artist Bhavi. This is Apple's first global holiday campaign with an entirely Spanish-language anthem. The onscreen talent features dancers Vinson Fraley and Gal Zusmanovich. Jalet, meanwhile, is famous for choreographing Paul Thomas Anderson's and Thom Yorke's short musical film Anima.
Cutdowns of the :90 will run on broadcast, and on digital and social media.
Below, check out some other recent Apple holiday films.
2021
2020
2019
2018
2013
(Emmy winner)
CREDITS
Spot: "Share the Joy"
Agency: TBWA\Media Arts Lab
Director: Juan Cabral
Production Company: MJZ
Music: Bhavi and Bizarrap "PUFF"