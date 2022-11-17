Apple Brings Snow to Buenos Aires in Juan Cabral's Joyful Holiday Ad

Even Apple wants to go somewhere warm for the winter.

The brand, in collaboration with TBWA\Media Arts Lab, just released its much-awaited holiday commercial for 2022. And for the first time it's ditching the colder climes for the warmth of South America—in particular, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Directed by MJZ's Juan Cabral and choreographed by Damien Jalet (doing his first commercial work), the film opens on two friends languorously lounging in a cafe. But soon, a winter wonderland arrives, as if by magic, with a little help from the Audio Sharing feature on the Apple AirPods Pro.